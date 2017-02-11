Jaime King Says 'It's About Time' for the Mac Jr.

Jaime King indulges in some yummy treats while joining McDonald’s in celebration of the Year in Music and the new Grand Mac and Mac Jr. sandwiches on Thursday (February 9) at the Peppermint Club in Los Angeles.

“Ain’t that the truth,” Jaime captioned a photo of her pointing to the sign that read “greatness comes in all sizes.” The event celebrated the two new sizes of Big Mac sandwiches.

“There’s a #jrmacforthat! About time! #abigmacforthat if you are super hangry,” Jaime added.

Other stars who stopped by the event included Kelly Rowland, Taryn Manning, DJ Khaled, and Bachelor Nation‘s JoJo Fletcher, Becca Tilley, and Robert Graham.

A photo posted by Jaime King (@jaime_king) on Feb 9, 2017 at 11:53pm PST

10+ pictures inside of Jaime King and others at the event…