Jamie Dornan Causes a Fan Frenzy Outside His London Hotel
Jamie Dornan is surrounded by fans and autograph seekers while trying to leave his hotel on Saturday night (February 11) in London, England.
The 34-year-old Fifty Shades Darker actor was joined by his wife Amelia Warner, who joined him in the backseat of the awaiting car.
This is a big weekend for Jamie as his new film is in theaters and it topped the U.S. box office on its opening day with a bigger gross than pundits originally expected!