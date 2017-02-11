Top Stories
J.K. Rowling Drags Piers Morgan on Twitter for Defending Trump

Adam Levine &amp; Behati Prinsloo's Daughter Makes Her Public Debut!

Miranda Kerr &amp; Evan Spiegel Are Waiting to Have Sex Until Marriage

The Bachelorette's Robby Hayes Signs Modeling Contract - See His Photos!

Sat, 11 February 2017 at 10:50 pm

Jennifer Aniston Gets Birthday Love from Justin Theroux in Sweet Instagram Selfie

Jennifer Aniston turns 48 years old today!

The Friends actress (who never seems to age, let’s be real) received some sweet birthday wishes from her husband, Justin Theroux, on her special day.

“HBDJ❤,” Justin simply wrote along with the Instagram selfie below. “XO.”

In the pic, Jen blows a kiss to the camera while Justin flashes a grin.

It looks the like the happy couple are having a great day together, possibly at a tropical location?

Happy birthday, Jen!

Credit: Adriana M. Barraza; Photos: WENN
