Joe Jonas Joins Brother Nick & Demi Lovato at Roc Nation's Pre-Grammy Brunch

Joe Jonas had a little too much fun at the 2017 Roc Nation Pre-Grammy Brunch!

The 27-year-old singer rocked a blue jacket to the event held at a private residence on Saturday (February 11) in Los Angeles.

He was joined by his DNCE band mates – Cole Whittle, JinJoo Lee, and Jack Lawless – as well as his brother Nick Jonas, Demi Lovato, Chord Overstreet, Justine Skye, Alexandra Shipp, Kevin Garrett, Jane Zhang, Adrien Brody, 2 Chainz, and DJ Khaled.

“CHECKMATE ☑️,” Joe captioned the Instagram photo below of himself and DNCE getting a little NSFW with some chess pieces!

Demi is performing at the 2017 Grammys tomorrow, and her album Confident is nominated for Best Pop Vocal Album. Be sure to check back with Just Jared for live coverage of the show!

Also pictured inside: Joe and Nick leaving Craig’s with friends after dinner on a rainy Friday (February 10) in West Hollywood, Calif.

