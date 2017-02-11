Justin Bieber Kicks Off Grammy Weekend with Dinner With Friends

Justin Bieber bundled up against the rain in a cool gray jacket in Los Angeles this week.

The 23-year-old singer met up with some of his good friends and manager Scooter Braun for a bite to eat before the 2017 Grammy Awards, which are tomorrow.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Justin Bieber

If you didn’t know, Justin is up for FOUR Grammys this year — Album of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Pop Vocal Album and producer Benny Blanco is nominated for Producer of the Year, Non-Classical for two of Justin‘s songs.