J.K. Rowling Drags Piers Morgan on Twitter for Defending Trump

Adam Levine &amp; Behati Prinsloo's Daughter Makes Her Public Debut!

Miranda Kerr &amp; Evan Spiegel Are Waiting to Have Sex Until Marriage

The Bachelorette's Robby Hayes Signs Modeling Contract - See His Photos!

Sat, 11 February 2017 at 2:34 pm

Justin Bieber Kicks Off Grammy Weekend with Dinner With Friends

Justin Bieber Kicks Off Grammy Weekend with Dinner With Friends

Justin Bieber bundled up against the rain in a cool gray jacket in Los Angeles this week.

The 23-year-old singer met up with some of his good friends and manager Scooter Braun for a bite to eat before the 2017 Grammy Awards, which are tomorrow.

If you didn’t know, Justin is up for FOUR Grammys this year — Album of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Pop Vocal Album and producer Benny Blanco is nominated for Producer of the Year, Non-Classical for two of Justin‘s songs.
