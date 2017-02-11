Kanye West Dyes His Hair Platinum Blond Again!

Kanye West steps out of his apartment and gives us a peek at his newly dyed platinum blonde hair on Saturday afternoon (February 11) in New York City.

The 39-year-old rapper just colored his hair as he was spotted the night before with his natural dark locks. See those pics in the gallery!

Kanye previously went blond back in December following his hospitalization last year and then he dyed his hair multiple colors a few weeks later, but the colors have grown out over the past month or so.

The rapper is in town for fashion week and he opted to be in the Big Apple for the fashion events rather than attend the Grammys this weekend in Los Angeles.