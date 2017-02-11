Top Stories
J.K. Rowling Drags Piers Morgan on Twitter for Defending Trump

Adam Levine & Behati Prinsloo's Daughter Makes Her Public Debut!

Miranda Kerr & Evan Spiegel Are Waiting to Have Sex Until Marriage

The Bachelorette's Robby Hayes Signs Modeling Contract - See His Photos!

Sat, 11 February 2017 at 6:02 pm

Kate Upton, Elle King, & More Celebrate Tom Petty During Grammys Weekend!

Kate Upton, Elle King, & More Celebrate Tom Petty During Grammys Weekend!

Kate Upton and Elle King walk the red carpet while attending the 2017 MusiCares Person of the Year event honoring Tom Petty on Friday night (February 10) in Los Angeles.

Tom performed at the event and he was joined on stage by Stevie Nicks.

Other stars in attendance at the annual event held during Grammys weekend were John Stamos, Wilmer Valderrama, Linda Cardellini, Gary Clark Jr. and Nicole Trunfio, and Regina Spektor.

FYI: Kate is wearing a Galvan top and skirt. Elle is wearing an Eloquii blazer, Rag and Bone pants, an Agent Provocateur corset, Saint Laurent boots, and a ROXoxox safety pin necklace.

30+ pictures inside from the MusiCares Person of the Year event…

