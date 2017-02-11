Top Stories
J.K. Rowling Drags Piers Morgan on Twitter for Defending Trump

Adam Levine & Behati Prinsloo's Daughter Makes Her Public Debut!

Miranda Kerr & Evan Spiegel Are Waiting to Have Sex Until Marriage

The Bachelorette's Robby Hayes Signs Modeling Contract - See His Photos!

Sat, 11 February 2017 at 4:03 pm

Katy Perry Breaks Spotify Streaming Record with New Single!

Katy Perry‘s new song “Chained to the Rhythm” is off to a strong start and it has already broken a record on Spotify!

The 32-year-old singer’s new single has the highest first-day streaming for a single track by a female artist with 3,062,293 streams in its first day, according to EW.

Spotify played a big part in the release of the song and the streaming company took out billboards to announce the track.

“They were the ones who said, ‘We want to make this a big part of what we’re doing, we want to give you every level of support.’ We didn’t ask for a billboard. They offered it,” an exec from Direct Management Group, which represents Katy, told Bloomberg.

Congrats to Katy on the new record!
Photos: Olivia Bee
