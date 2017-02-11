Kelly Clarkson's Grammys 2017 Date Will Be Her Daughter!

Kelly Clarkson has revealed that her date to the 2017 Grammy Awards is going to be her adorable two-year-old daughter River Rose!

The 34-year-old singer is nominated for Best Pop Solo Performance for “Piece by Piece (Idol Version)” and she revealed her date in a cute video for American Idol‘s Facebook page.

“I’m so excited that I got nominated for the Grammy! I sang ‘Piece by Piece’ live on Idol, the last show, and it’s such a nice bookend for me,” Kelly said in a video message. “So thank you all so much for all the support for like 15 years.”

“I’m taking my two-year-old, because I wrote the song for her,” she added.

Kelly will hopefully have a better time at the Grammys than the first time she won in 2006. She recently revealed that she was falsely told she had cancer the morning of the show.