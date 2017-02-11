Top Stories
J.K. Rowling Drags Piers Morgan on Twitter for Defending Trump

J.K. Rowling Drags Piers Morgan on Twitter for Defending Trump

Adam Levine &amp; Behati Prinsloo's Daughter Makes Her Public Debut!

Adam Levine & Behati Prinsloo's Daughter Makes Her Public Debut!

Miranda Kerr &amp; Evan Spiegel Are Waiting to Have Sex Until Marriage

Miranda Kerr & Evan Spiegel Are Waiting to Have Sex Until Marriage

The Bachelorette's Robby Hayes Signs Modeling Contract - See His Photos!

The Bachelorette's Robby Hayes Signs Modeling Contract - See His Photos!

Sat, 11 February 2017 at 2:06 pm

Kelly Clarkson's Grammys 2017 Date Will Be Her Daughter!

Kelly Clarkson's Grammys 2017 Date Will Be Her Daughter!

Kelly Clarkson has revealed that her date to the 2017 Grammy Awards is going to be her adorable two-year-old daughter River Rose!

The 34-year-old singer is nominated for Best Pop Solo Performance for “Piece by Piece (Idol Version)” and she revealed her date in a cute video for American Idol‘s Facebook page.

“I’m so excited that I got nominated for the Grammy! I sang ‘Piece by Piece’ live on Idol, the last show, and it’s such a nice bookend for me,” Kelly said in a video message. “So thank you all so much for all the support for like 15 years.”

“I’m taking my two-year-old, because I wrote the song for her,” she added.

Kelly will hopefully have a better time at the Grammys than the first time she won in 2006. She recently revealed that she was falsely told she had cancer the morning of the show.
Just Jared on Facebook
kelly clarkson grammys 2017 date will be her daughter 01
kelly clarkson grammys 2017 date will be her daughter 02
kelly clarkson grammys 2017 date will be her daughter 03
kelly clarkson grammys 2017 date will be her daughter 04
kelly clarkson grammys 2017 date will be her daughter 05
kelly clarkson grammys 2017 date will be her daughter 06
kelly clarkson grammys 2017 date will be her daughter 07
kelly clarkson grammys 2017 date will be her daughter 08
kelly clarkson grammys 2017 date will be her daughter 09
kelly clarkson grammys 2017 date will be her daughter 10
kelly clarkson grammys 2017 date will be her daughter 11
kelly clarkson grammys 2017 date will be her daughter 12
kelly clarkson grammys 2017 date will be her daughter 13
kelly clarkson grammys 2017 date will be her daughter 14
kelly clarkson grammys 2017 date will be her daughter 15

Photos: Facebook
Posted to: 2017 Grammys, Brandon Blackstock, Celebrity Babies, Grammys, Kelly Clarkson, River Blackstock

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Beyonce and Jay Z are set to sit front row at this weekend's Grammy Awards - TMZ
  • Liam Payne and Cheryl Cole did not welcome their baby yet - Gossip Cop
  • Katy Perry has dropped her new single - Just Jared Jr
  • Is Billy Bush joining the new season of Dancing with the Stars? - Radar
  • Justin Bieber has officially returned to Instagram - Lainey Gossip
  • Ryan Gosling has signed with a new talent agency - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here