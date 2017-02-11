Top Stories
J.K. Rowling Drags Piers Morgan on Twitter for Defending Trump

J.K. Rowling Drags Piers Morgan on Twitter for Defending Trump

Adam Levine &amp; Behati Prinsloo's Daughter Makes Her Public Debut!

Adam Levine & Behati Prinsloo's Daughter Makes Her Public Debut!

Miranda Kerr &amp; Evan Spiegel Are Waiting to Have Sex Until Marriage

Miranda Kerr & Evan Spiegel Are Waiting to Have Sex Until Marriage

The Bachelorette's Robby Hayes Signs Modeling Contract - See His Photos!

The Bachelorette's Robby Hayes Signs Modeling Contract - See His Photos!

Sat, 11 February 2017 at 3:00 pm

Kelsea Ballerini: Best New Artist of Grammys 2017 Countdown!

Kelsea Ballerini: Best New Artist of Grammys 2017 Countdown!

Our Best New Artist of the 2017 Grammy Awards countdown continues today with country star Kelsea Ballerini!

The 23-year-old Tennessee-bred singer-songwriter signed a recording deal with Black River Entertainment at the age of 19. Kelsea hit it strong right out the gate with her 2014 debut single “Love Me Like You Mean It.” The song soared all the way to number one on the Billboard Country Airplay chart, making Kelsea the first solo female country music artist to score a number one hit with her debut single since Carrie Underwood did so with “Jesus, Take the Wheel” in 2006.

Love Me Like You Mean It” was followed by “Dibs” and “Peter Pan” from her debut album The First Time, released in May of 2015. Both singles managed to top the Country Airplay chart making Kelsea the first solo female act to have three consecutive number one hits since Wynonna Judd accomplished the same feat in 1992.

This past Christmas, Kelsea announced her engagement to longtime love Morgan Evans, who is set to join her at the 2017 Grammys.

In case you missed it, check out Kelsea looking pretty in pink for the new cover of Billboard magazine.

We’ll be highlighting all the Best New Artist nominees before they go head-to-head at the big show on Sunday (February 12) on CBS. Be sure to tune in – JustJared.com we’ll be live-blogging the entire show as well!


Kelsea Ballerini – Love Me Like You Mean It

In the meantime, enjoy more music from Kelsea Ballerini below…


Kelsea Ballerini – Dibs

Kelsea Ballerini – Peter Pan

Kelsea Ballerini – Yeah Boy

Kelsea Ballerini – The First Time

Kelsea Ballerini – Square Pegs (Acoustic)

Kelsea Ballerini – Yeah Boy (‘The Tonight Show’)
Just Jared on Facebook
kelsea ballerini best new artist of grammys 2017 countdown 01
kelsea ballerini best new artist of grammys 2017 countdown 02
kelsea ballerini best new artist of grammys 2017 countdown 03
kelsea ballerini best new artist of grammys 2017 countdown 04
kelsea ballerini best new artist of grammys 2017 countdown 05
kelsea ballerini best new artist of grammys 2017 countdown 06
kelsea ballerini best new artist of grammys 2017 countdown 07
kelsea ballerini best new artist of grammys 2017 countdown 08
kelsea ballerini best new artist of grammys 2017 countdown 09
kelsea ballerini best new artist of grammys 2017 countdown 10
kelsea ballerini best new artist of grammys 2017 countdown 11
kelsea ballerini best new artist of grammys 2017 countdown 12
kelsea ballerini best new artist of grammys 2017 countdown 13
kelsea ballerini best new artist of grammys 2017 countdown 14

Credit: Frazer Harrison; Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2017 Grammys, Best New Artist of Grammys 2017, Kelsea Ballerini, Music

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Beyonce and Jay Z are set to sit front row at this weekend's Grammy Awards - TMZ
  • Liam Payne and Cheryl Cole did not welcome their baby yet - Gossip Cop
  • Katy Perry has dropped her new single - Just Jared Jr
  • Is Billy Bush joining the new season of Dancing with the Stars? - Radar
  • Justin Bieber has officially returned to Instagram - Lainey Gossip
  • Ryan Gosling has signed with a new talent agency - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here