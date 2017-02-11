Top Stories
J.K. Rowling Drags Piers Morgan on Twitter for Defending Trump

Adam Levine & Behati Prinsloo's Daughter Makes Her Public Debut!

Miranda Kerr & Evan Spiegel Are Waiting to Have Sex Until Marriage

The Bachelorette's Robby Hayes Signs Modeling Contract - See His Photos!

Sat, 11 February 2017 at 6:34 pm

Kendall Jenner & Bella Hadid Step Out During NYFW

Kendall Jenner & Bella Hadid Step Out During NYFW

Bella Hadid holds on tight to BFF Kendall Jenner as they make their way through the crowds of fans on Friday night (February 10) in New York City.

The 20-year-old model went rocker chic in ripped black denim shorts over fishnets as Kendall stayed warm in an oversized jacket while wearing huge hoop earrings.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kendall Jenner

Kendall and Bella were also joined by fellow model Hailey Baldwin as they made their way to party thrown by Fendi during New York Fashion Week.

Earlier that night, Kendall was all smiles as she was spotted making her way into a meet and greet as she signed copies of her new V Magazine cover.

Also pictured inside: Kendall wearing sunglasses and a tan jacket as she left her hotel on Saturday (February 11) in NYC.
Photos: AKM-GSI, INSTAR
Posted to: 2017 New York Fashion Week Winter, Bella Hadid, Hailey Baldwin, Kendall Jenner

