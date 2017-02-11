Top Stories
J.K. Rowling Drags Piers Morgan on Twitter for Defending Trump

J.K. Rowling Drags Piers Morgan on Twitter for Defending Trump

Adam Levine &amp; Behati Prinsloo's Daughter Makes Her Public Debut!

Adam Levine & Behati Prinsloo's Daughter Makes Her Public Debut!

Miranda Kerr &amp; Evan Spiegel Are Waiting to Have Sex Until Marriage

Miranda Kerr & Evan Spiegel Are Waiting to Have Sex Until Marriage

The Bachelorette's Robby Hayes Signs Modeling Contract - See His Photos!

The Bachelorette's Robby Hayes Signs Modeling Contract - See His Photos!

Sat, 11 February 2017 at 7:50 pm

Kim Kardashian Shows Off Her Past Red Carpet Looks from Her Fashion Archive! (VIDEO)

Kim Kardashian Shows Off Her Past Red Carpet Looks from Her Fashion Archive! (VIDEO)

Kim Kardashian has kept almost every outfit she’s ever worn!

The 36-year-old TV personality showed off her extensive fashion archive on her Snapchat on Saturday morning (February 11).

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kim Kardashian

In the posts, Kim showed off her collection of shoes and sneakers from husband Kanye West‘s Yeezy line (spoiler: there are a lot of shoes).

Kim also showed off her red carpet looks for the past including her 2014 Met Gala dress, her 2011 Grammy Awards dress, the wedding dress she wore on the cover of Vogue from back in 2014, along with many, many more looks.

Click inside to see more videos from Kim Kardashian’s closet…
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Kim Kardashian, Video

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Beyonce and Jay Z are set to sit front row at this weekend's Grammy Awards - TMZ
  • Liam Payne and Cheryl Cole did not welcome their baby yet - Gossip Cop
  • Katy Perry has dropped her new single - Just Jared Jr
  • Is Billy Bush joining the new season of Dancing with the Stars? - Radar
  • Justin Bieber has officially returned to Instagram - Lainey Gossip
  • Ryan Gosling has signed with a new talent agency - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here