Kim Kardashian Shows Off Her Past Red Carpet Looks from Her Fashion Archive! (VIDEO)

Kim Kardashian has kept almost every outfit she’s ever worn!

The 36-year-old TV personality showed off her extensive fashion archive on her Snapchat on Saturday morning (February 11).

In the posts, Kim showed off her collection of shoes and sneakers from husband Kanye West‘s Yeezy line (spoiler: there are a lot of shoes).

Kim also showed off her red carpet looks for the past including her 2014 Met Gala dress, her 2011 Grammy Awards dress, the wedding dress she wore on the cover of Vogue from back in 2014, along with many, many more looks.

A video posted by Kim Kardashian Snapchats 🍑 (@kimkardashiansnap) on Feb 11, 2017 at 10:34am PST

Click inside to see more videos from Kim Kardashian’s closet…

A video posted by Kim Kardashian Snapchats 🍑 (@kimkardashiansnap) on Feb 11, 2017 at 10:53am PST

A video posted by Kim Kardashian Snapchats 🍑 (@kimkardashiansnap) on Feb 11, 2017 at 10:30am PST