Adam Levine & Behati Prinsloo's Daughter Makes Her Public Debut!

Miranda Kerr & Evan Spiegel Are Waiting to Have Sex Until Marriage

Jamie Lynn Spears Breaks Silence After Daughter's Accident, Maddie Released from Hospital

Oops! DJ Khaled's Son Puked on Him on the Red Carpet! (Video)

Sat, 11 February 2017 at 10:00 am

Kourtney Kardashian Has a Girls Night In With Penelope!

Kourtney Kardashian Has a Girls Night In With Penelope!

Kourtney Kardashian definitely knows how to kick back on a Friday night!

The 37-year-old reality star to took her Instagram to share her plans, which included her four-year-old daughter Penelope!

Kourt shared an adorable photo sitting in bed in her pajamas with Penelope as they munched on some chips.

“Friday night,” she captioned the image.

Earlier in the night, she also shared a funny photo donning a robe and some fuzzy boots in her walk-in closet.

Pictured inside: Kourtney taking a phone call while heading out of a laser treatment center on Friday (February 10) in Sherman Oaks, Calif.

  • Poison

    Girls Night In? No, that’s just being a mom and doing the work herself for a change. Or it would have been if she didn’t have to try to get publicity from it.

