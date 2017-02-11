Kygo Debuts First Look at Music Video With Selena Gomez!

The first real clip of Selena Gomez‘ new music is finally here!

The singer recently collabed with Kygo on “It Ain’t Me” and he’s just uploaded the first look at the upcoming music video.

While there’s no Selena to be found, you can still hear her beautiful voice singing the track in the visual.

Check it out below right now!

Selena is also pictured out with some friends in Los Angeles ahead of Grammy weekend.