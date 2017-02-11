Top Stories
Sat, 11 February 2017 at 11:27 am

Kygo Debuts First Look at Music Video With Selena Gomez!

Kygo Debuts First Look at Music Video With Selena Gomez!

The first real clip of Selena Gomez‘ new music is finally here!

The singer recently collabed with Kygo on “It Ain’t Me” and he’s just uploaded the first look at the upcoming music video.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Selena Gomez

While there’s no Selena to be found, you can still hear her beautiful voice singing the track in the visual.

Check it out below right now!

Selena is also pictured out with some friends in Los Angeles ahead of Grammy weekend.

A video posted by Kygo (@kygomusic) on

Photos: AKM-GSI, WENN
Posted to: kygo, Music, Selena Gomez, Video

