Top Stories
Adam Levine &amp; Behati Prinsloo's Daughter Makes Her Public Debut!

Adam Levine & Behati Prinsloo's Daughter Makes Her Public Debut!

Miranda Kerr &amp; Evan Spiegel Are Waiting to Have Sex Until Marriage

Miranda Kerr & Evan Spiegel Are Waiting to Have Sex Until Marriage

Jamie Lynn Spears Breaks Silence After Daughter's Accident, Maddie Released from Hospital

Jamie Lynn Spears Breaks Silence After Daughter's Accident, Maddie Released from Hospital

Oops! DJ Khaled's Son Puked on Him on the Red Carpet! (Video)

Oops! DJ Khaled's Son Puked on Him on the Red Carpet! (Video)

Sat, 11 February 2017 at 1:29 am

Kylie Jenner & Tyga Enjoy Date Night After a NYFW Show!

Kylie Jenner & Tyga Enjoy Date Night After a NYFW Show!

Tyga leads the way while leaving dinner with girlfriend Kylie Jenner on Friday night (February 10) in New York City.

The couple navigated throw the snowy streets while heading into their luxury van awaiting them after the meal.

Earlier in the night, Kylie was joined by her friend Sofia Richie to attend the Jeremy Scott fashion show held during New York Fashion Week at Gallery 1, Skylight Clarkson Sq.

“Thanks @itsjeremyscott for the beautiful dress and your beautiful show 💋,” Kylie wrote on Instagram along with photos from the event.

10+ pictures inside of Kylie Jenner enjoying a Friday night in the Big Apple…

Just Jared on Facebook
kylie jenner tyga date night jeremy scott nyfw 01
kylie jenner tyga date night jeremy scott nyfw 02
kylie jenner tyga date night jeremy scott nyfw 03
kylie jenner tyga date night jeremy scott nyfw 04
kylie jenner tyga date night jeremy scott nyfw 05
kylie jenner tyga date night jeremy scott nyfw 06
kylie jenner tyga date night jeremy scott nyfw 07
kylie jenner tyga date night jeremy scott nyfw 08
kylie jenner tyga date night jeremy scott nyfw 09
kylie jenner tyga date night jeremy scott nyfw 10
kylie jenner tyga date night jeremy scott nyfw 11
kylie jenner tyga date night jeremy scott nyfw 12
kylie jenner tyga date night jeremy scott nyfw 13
kylie jenner tyga date night jeremy scott nyfw 14

Photos: Getty, AKM-GSI
Posted to: 2017 New York Fashion Week Winter, Kylie Jenner, Sofia Richie, Tyga

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Beyonce and Jay Z are set to sit front row at this weekend's Grammy Awards - TMZ
  • Liam Payne and Cheryl Cole did not welcome their baby yet - Gossip Cop
  • Katy Perry has dropped her new single - Just Jared Jr
  • Is Billy Bush joining the new season of Dancing with the Stars? - Radar
  • Justin Bieber has officially returned to Instagram - Lainey Gossip
  • Ryan Gosling has signed with a new talent agency - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here