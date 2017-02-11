Lady Gaga Explains Why She Spoke Out Against Body Shaming

Lady Gaga is opening up about her decision to speak out against people who body shamed her following her performance at the 2017 Super Bowl Halftime Show.

The 30-year-old singer took to Instagram a few days after the big game to let people know she is proud of her body and that no one’s words could take her down.

“I couldn’t ignore that I saw my fans talking about that and that it upset them,” Gaga explained on Ryan Seacrest’s KIIS-FM radio talk show. “I think other people maybe that are just like normal girls and guys who either have their own body image issues or just didn’t think it was a nice thing to say [were upset].”

“I just thought I would impart some of my positive attitude about it so that they felt like they had someone who was strong on their side,” she added.