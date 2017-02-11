Top Stories
Adam Levine &amp; Behati Prinsloo's Daughter Makes Her Public Debut!

Adam Levine & Behati Prinsloo's Daughter Makes Her Public Debut!

Miranda Kerr &amp; Evan Spiegel Are Waiting to Have Sex Until Marriage

Miranda Kerr & Evan Spiegel Are Waiting to Have Sex Until Marriage

Jamie Lynn Spears Breaks Silence After Daughter's Accident, Maddie Released from Hospital

Jamie Lynn Spears Breaks Silence After Daughter's Accident, Maddie Released from Hospital

Oops! DJ Khaled's Son Puked on Him on the Red Carpet! (Video)

Oops! DJ Khaled's Son Puked on Him on the Red Carpet! (Video)

Sat, 11 February 2017 at 12:23 am

Leighton Meester, Camilla Belle & Victoria Justice Sit Front Row at NYFW

Leighton Meester, Camilla Belle & Victoria Justice Sit Front Row at NYFW

Leighton Meester, Camilla Belle and Victoria Justice showed off their fashionable side at Kate Spade‘s fashion show!

The trio stepped out on Friday (February 10) at the designer’s Spring 2017 presentation as part of New York Fashion Week at the Russian Tea Room in New York City.

They were also joined at the event by Jamie Chung and Jennifer Morrison, who worked together on Once Upon a Time!

Later in the day, Katherine McNamara, Cara Santana, Rowan Blanchard and Erin and Sara Foster stepped out at Milly‘s NYFW show.

20+ pictures inside from both the Milly and Kate Spade NYFW shows…
Just Jared on Facebook
leighton meester camilla belle victoria justice nyfw 01
leighton meester camilla belle victoria justice nyfw 02
leighton meester camilla belle victoria justice nyfw 03
leighton meester camilla belle victoria justice nyfw 04
leighton meester camilla belle victoria justice nyfw 05
leighton meester camilla belle victoria justice nyfw 06
leighton meester camilla belle victoria justice nyfw 07
leighton meester camilla belle victoria justice nyfw 08
leighton meester camilla belle victoria justice nyfw 09
leighton meester camilla belle victoria justice nyfw 10
leighton meester camilla belle victoria justice nyfw 11
leighton meester camilla belle victoria justice nyfw 12
leighton meester camilla belle victoria justice nyfw 13
leighton meester camilla belle victoria justice nyfw 14
leighton meester camilla belle victoria justice nyfw 15
leighton meester camilla belle victoria justice nyfw 16
leighton meester camilla belle victoria justice nyfw 17
leighton meester camilla belle victoria justice nyfw 18
leighton meester camilla belle victoria justice nyfw 19
leighton meester camilla belle victoria justice nyfw 20
leighton meester camilla belle victoria justice nyfw 21
leighton meester camilla belle victoria justice nyfw 22
leighton meester camilla belle victoria justice nyfw 23
leighton meester camilla belle victoria justice nyfw 24
leighton meester camilla belle victoria justice nyfw 25
leighton meester camilla belle victoria justice nyfw 26
leighton meester camilla belle victoria justice nyfw 27
leighton meester camilla belle victoria justice nyfw 28
leighton meester camilla belle victoria justice nyfw 29
leighton meester camilla belle victoria justice nyfw 30
leighton meester camilla belle victoria justice nyfw 31
leighton meester camilla belle victoria justice nyfw 32
leighton meester camilla belle victoria justice nyfw 33
leighton meester camilla belle victoria justice nyfw 34
leighton meester camilla belle victoria justice nyfw 35

Photos: Getty, Starpix
Posted to: 2017 New York Fashion Week Winter, Camilla Belle, Cara Santana, Erin Foster, Jamie Chung, Jennifer Morrison, Katherine McNamara, Leighton Meester, Rowan Blanchard, Sara Foster, Victoria Justice

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Beyonce and Jay Z are set to sit front row at this weekend's Grammy Awards - TMZ
  • Liam Payne and Cheryl Cole did not welcome their baby yet - Gossip Cop
  • Katy Perry has dropped her new single - Just Jared Jr
  • Is Billy Bush joining the new season of Dancing with the Stars? - Radar
  • Justin Bieber has officially returned to Instagram - Lainey Gossip
  • Ryan Gosling has signed with a new talent agency - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Koos

    how well fitted those thongs?

A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here