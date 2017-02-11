Lena Dunham's Dogs Steal the Show During 'Fallon' Interview!

Lena Dunham sits with her two dogs on her lap during an interview for The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Friday (February 11) in New York City.

The 30-year-old Girls actress’ six-month-old puppies Susan and Karen totally stole the show during the appearance!

Lena opened up about how one of them is Jewish and one of them is Italian, one has a basic personality and the other is goth, one likes Chris Pine movies and idolizes Minka Kelly and the other enjoys rap music, and so much more.

Watch the video below!



Lena Dunham’s Adorable Dogs Disrupt Her Interview

Click inside to watch another video from the interview…



Lena Dunham Answers a Girls Question from Judd Apatow