J.K. Rowling Drags Piers Morgan on Twitter for Defending Trump

Adam Levine & Behati Prinsloo's Daughter Makes Her Public Debut!

Miranda Kerr & Evan Spiegel Are Waiting to Have Sex Until Marriage

The Bachelorette's Robby Hayes Signs Modeling Contract - See His Photos!

Sat, 11 February 2017 at 3:48 pm

Lena Dunham's Dogs Steal the Show During 'Fallon' Interview!

Lena Dunham's Dogs Steal the Show During 'Fallon' Interview!

Lena Dunham sits with her two dogs on her lap during an interview for The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Friday (February 11) in New York City.

The 30-year-old Girls actress’ six-month-old puppies Susan and Karen totally stole the show during the appearance!

Lena opened up about how one of them is Jewish and one of them is Italian, one has a basic personality and the other is goth, one likes Chris Pine movies and idolizes Minka Kelly and the other enjoys rap music, and so much more.

Watch the video below!


Lena Dunham’s Adorable Dogs Disrupt Her Interview

Click inside to watch another video from the interview…


Lena Dunham Answers a Girls Question from Judd Apatow
lena dunham dogs jimmy fallon 01
lena dunham dogs jimmy fallon 02
lena dunham dogs jimmy fallon 03
lena dunham dogs jimmy fallon 04
lena dunham dogs jimmy fallon 05

