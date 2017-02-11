Mandy Moore & Sterling K Brown Bring 'This Is Us' to The NAACP Image Awards 2017

Mandy Moore is pretty in orange as she arrives at the 2017 NAACP Image Awards on Saturday (February 11) at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in Pasadena, Calif.

The 32-year-old actress was joined on the red carpet by her co-star Sterling K Brown and his lovely wife Ryan Michelle Bathe.

Other This Is Us stars that were spotted arriving on the red carpet were Chrissy Metz, Justin Hartley, Milo Ventimiglia, and Susan Kelechi Watson.

Inside the event, Sterling won Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series for his role on This Is Us!

FYI: Sterling is wearing a Kenneth Cole suit. Mandy is wearing a Solace London dress.