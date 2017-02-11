Top Stories
J.K. Rowling Drags Piers Morgan on Twitter for Defending Trump

J.K. Rowling Drags Piers Morgan on Twitter for Defending Trump

Adam Levine &amp; Behati Prinsloo's Daughter Makes Her Public Debut!

Adam Levine & Behati Prinsloo's Daughter Makes Her Public Debut!

Miranda Kerr &amp; Evan Spiegel Are Waiting to Have Sex Until Marriage

Miranda Kerr & Evan Spiegel Are Waiting to Have Sex Until Marriage

The Bachelorette's Robby Hayes Signs Modeling Contract - See His Photos!

The Bachelorette's Robby Hayes Signs Modeling Contract - See His Photos!

Sat, 11 February 2017 at 10:24 pm

Mandy Moore & Sterling K Brown Bring 'This Is Us' to The NAACP Image Awards 2017

Mandy Moore & Sterling K Brown Bring 'This Is Us' to The NAACP Image Awards 2017

Mandy Moore is pretty in orange as she arrives at the 2017 NAACP Image Awards on Saturday (February 11) at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in Pasadena, Calif.

The 32-year-old actress was joined on the red carpet by her co-star Sterling K Brown and his lovely wife Ryan Michelle Bathe.

Other This Is Us stars that were spotted arriving on the red carpet were Chrissy Metz, Justin Hartley, Milo Ventimiglia, and Susan Kelechi Watson.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Mandy Moore

Inside the event, Sterling won Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series for his role on This Is Us!

FYI: Sterling is wearing a Kenneth Cole suit. Mandy is wearing a Solace London dress.
Just Jared on Facebook
mandy moore sterling k brown bring this is usto naacp 01
mandy moore sterling k brown bring this is usto naacp 02
mandy moore sterling k brown bring this is usto naacp 03
mandy moore sterling k brown bring this is usto naacp 04
mandy moore sterling k brown bring this is usto naacp 05
mandy moore sterling k brown bring this is usto naacp 06
mandy moore sterling k brown bring this is usto naacp 07

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2017 NAACP Image Awards, Chrissy Metz, Justin Hartley, Mandy Moore, Milo Ventimiglia, Ryan Michelle Bathe, Sterling K Brown, Susan Kelechi Watson

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Beyonce and Jay Z are set to sit front row at this weekend's Grammy Awards - TMZ
  • Liam Payne and Cheryl Cole did not welcome their baby yet - Gossip Cop
  • Katy Perry has dropped her new single - Just Jared Jr
  • Is Billy Bush joining the new season of Dancing with the Stars? - Radar
  • Justin Bieber has officially returned to Instagram - Lainey Gossip
  • Ryan Gosling has signed with a new talent agency - The Hollywood Reporter
  • http://secure49.com Brian Crawford

    I was paid $104k last year by freelancing on-line and I did it by work­ing part time f­­o­­r 3+ h /daily. I was following a business model I found on-line and I am excited that i was able to make so much extra income. It’s so newbie-friendly a­n­d I’m just so blessed that I found out about this. This is what i did… http://statictab.com/h8vxywm

A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here