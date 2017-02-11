Top Stories
J.K. Rowling Drags Piers Morgan on Twitter for Defending Trump

J.K. Rowling Drags Piers Morgan on Twitter for Defending Trump

Adam Levine &amp; Behati Prinsloo's Daughter Makes Her Public Debut!

Adam Levine & Behati Prinsloo's Daughter Makes Her Public Debut!

Miranda Kerr &amp; Evan Spiegel Are Waiting to Have Sex Until Marriage

Miranda Kerr & Evan Spiegel Are Waiting to Have Sex Until Marriage

The Bachelorette's Robby Hayes Signs Modeling Contract - See His Photos!

The Bachelorette's Robby Hayes Signs Modeling Contract - See His Photos!

Sat, 11 February 2017 at 5:45 pm

Maren Morris: Best New Artist of Grammys 2017 Countdown!

Maren Morris: Best New Artist of Grammys 2017 Countdown!

Our 2017 Grammys Best New Artist nominees countdown continues today with Maren Morris – another female country star!

The 26-yer-old Texas-born singer-songwriter has independently been releasing music since 2012, but it wasn’t until she self-released five songs as a self-titled EP, Maren Morris, on Spotify in 2015 where she attracted the attention of her now record label Columbia Nashville, who re-released the 5-song EP on November 6, 2015, with “My Church” as the lead single.

My Church” later went on to hit #1 on the Billboard Country Digital Songs chart and reached Top 5 on the US Hot Country chart, perfectly paving the way for the release of her major label debut LP, Hero, which also includes “80s Mercedes.”

Aside from her own musical project, Maren has written songs for Nashville and some of music’s biggest names, including Kelly Clarkson, Tim McGraw and Jessie James Decker.

Maren is currently dating fellow country singer-songwriter Ryan Hurd.

We’ll be highlighting all the Best New Artist nominees before they go head-to-head at the big show on Sunday (February 12) on CBS. Be sure to tune in – JustJared.com we’ll be live-blogging the entire show as well!


Maren Morris – My Church (Official Video)

In the meantime, enjoy more music from Maren Morris below…


Maren Morris – 80s Mercedes

Maren Morris – Rich (Full Audio)

Maren Morris – Sugar (Full Audio)

Maren Morris – I Could Use a Love Song (Full Audio)

Maren Morris – My Church (Live from Saturday Night Live)

Maren Morris – 80s Mercedes (Live from Saturday Night Live)
Just Jared on Facebook
maren morris best new artist of grammys 2017 countdown 01
maren morris best new artist of grammys 2017 countdown 02
maren morris best new artist of grammys 2017 countdown 03
maren morris best new artist of grammys 2017 countdown 04
maren morris best new artist of grammys 2017 countdown 05
maren morris best new artist of grammys 2017 countdown 06
maren morris best new artist of grammys 2017 countdown 07
maren morris best new artist of grammys 2017 countdown 08
maren morris best new artist of grammys 2017 countdown 09
maren morris best new artist of grammys 2017 countdown 10

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2017 Grammys, Best New Artist of Grammys 2017, Maren Morris, Music

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Beyonce and Jay Z are set to sit front row at this weekend's Grammy Awards - TMZ
  • Liam Payne and Cheryl Cole did not welcome their baby yet - Gossip Cop
  • Katy Perry has dropped her new single - Just Jared Jr
  • Is Billy Bush joining the new season of Dancing with the Stars? - Radar
  • Justin Bieber has officially returned to Instagram - Lainey Gossip
  • Ryan Gosling has signed with a new talent agency - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here