Maren Morris: Best New Artist of Grammys 2017 Countdown!

Our 2017 Grammys Best New Artist nominees countdown continues today with Maren Morris – another female country star!

The 26-yer-old Texas-born singer-songwriter has independently been releasing music since 2012, but it wasn’t until she self-released five songs as a self-titled EP, Maren Morris, on Spotify in 2015 where she attracted the attention of her now record label Columbia Nashville, who re-released the 5-song EP on November 6, 2015, with “My Church” as the lead single.

“My Church” later went on to hit #1 on the Billboard Country Digital Songs chart and reached Top 5 on the US Hot Country chart, perfectly paving the way for the release of her major label debut LP, Hero, which also includes “80s Mercedes.”

Aside from her own musical project, Maren has written songs for Nashville and some of music’s biggest names, including Kelly Clarkson, Tim McGraw and Jessie James Decker.

Maren is currently dating fellow country singer-songwriter Ryan Hurd.

We'll be highlighting all the Best New Artist nominees before they go head-to-head at the big show on Sunday (February 12) on CBS.



