NAACP Image Awards 2017 - Performers & Presenters List!

There are just a few hours left until the 2017 NAACP Image Awards kick off so let’s take a moment to go over the celebs you can expect to see at the show.

Black-ish actor Anthony Anderson is set to host the ceremony, so we know we can expect a lot of hilarious moments.

There sadly are no performers currently announced, but we are holding out hope for some musical moments to happen throughout the night. Especially since some great artists like Andra Day and John Legend are schedule to be at the show!

LeBron James will be honored during the event with the NAACP Jackie Robinson Sports Award.

Click inside for the full list of presenters…

NAACP Image Awards 2017 – Presenters List!

Uzo Aduba

Angela Bassett

Don Cheadle

Deon Cole

Justin Cornwell

Andra Day

Pooch Hall

Omari Hardwick

Terrence Howard

Stephen James

Dwayne Johnson

Penny Johnson

Rashida Jones

Regina King

Nick Kroll

John Legend

Mandy Moore

Niecy Nash

Nate Parker

Adam Rodriguez

Tracee Ellis Ross

Keesha Sharp

Jurnee Smollett-Bell

Jussie Smollett

Kofi Siriboe

Tika Sumpter

Denzel Washington

Kerry Washington

Rutina Wesley

Brian White