NAACP Image Awards 2017 - Performers & Presenters List!
There are just a few hours left until the 2017 NAACP Image Awards kick off so let’s take a moment to go over the celebs you can expect to see at the show.
Black-ish actor Anthony Anderson is set to host the ceremony, so we know we can expect a lot of hilarious moments.
There sadly are no performers currently announced, but we are holding out hope for some musical moments to happen throughout the night. Especially since some great artists like Andra Day and John Legend are schedule to be at the show!
LeBron James will be honored during the event with the NAACP Jackie Robinson Sports Award.
Click inside for the full list of presenters…
NAACP Image Awards 2017 – Presenters List!
Uzo Aduba
Angela Bassett
Don Cheadle
Deon Cole
Justin Cornwell
Andra Day
Pooch Hall
Omari Hardwick
Terrence Howard
Stephen James
Dwayne Johnson
Penny Johnson
Rashida Jones
Regina King
Nick Kroll
John Legend
Mandy Moore
Niecy Nash
Nate Parker
Adam Rodriguez
Tracee Ellis Ross
Keesha Sharp
Jurnee Smollett-Bell
Jussie Smollett
Kofi Siriboe
Tika Sumpter
Denzel Washington
Kerry Washington
Rutina Wesley
Brian White