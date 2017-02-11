Top Stories
J.K. Rowling Drags Piers Morgan on Twitter for Defending Trump

J.K. Rowling Drags Piers Morgan on Twitter for Defending Trump

Adam Levine &amp; Behati Prinsloo's Daughter Makes Her Public Debut!

Adam Levine & Behati Prinsloo's Daughter Makes Her Public Debut!

Miranda Kerr &amp; Evan Spiegel Are Waiting to Have Sex Until Marriage

Miranda Kerr & Evan Spiegel Are Waiting to Have Sex Until Marriage

The Bachelorette's Robby Hayes Signs Modeling Contract - See His Photos!

The Bachelorette's Robby Hayes Signs Modeling Contract - See His Photos!

Sat, 11 February 2017 at 6:40 pm

NAACP Image Awards 2017 - Performers & Presenters List!

NAACP Image Awards 2017 - Performers & Presenters List!

There are just a few hours left until the 2017 NAACP Image Awards kick off so let’s take a moment to go over the celebs you can expect to see at the show.

Black-ish actor Anthony Anderson is set to host the ceremony, so we know we can expect a lot of hilarious moments.

There sadly are no performers currently announced, but we are holding out hope for some musical moments to happen throughout the night. Especially since some great artists like Andra Day and John Legend are schedule to be at the show!

LeBron James will be honored during the event with the NAACP Jackie Robinson Sports Award.

Click inside for the full list of presenters…

NAACP Image Awards 2017 – Presenters List!

Uzo Aduba
Angela Bassett
Don Cheadle
Deon Cole
Justin Cornwell
Andra Day
Pooch Hall
Omari Hardwick
Terrence Howard
Stephen James
Dwayne Johnson
Penny Johnson
Rashida Jones
Regina King
Nick Kroll
John Legend
Mandy Moore
Niecy Nash
Nate Parker
Adam Rodriguez
Tracee Ellis Ross
Keesha Sharp
Jurnee Smollett-Bell
Jussie Smollett
Kofi Siriboe
Tika Sumpter
Denzel Washington
Kerry Washington
Rutina Wesley
Brian White
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: NAACP Image Awards
Posted to: 2017 NAACP Image Awards

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Beyonce and Jay Z are set to sit front row at this weekend's Grammy Awards - TMZ
  • Liam Payne and Cheryl Cole did not welcome their baby yet - Gossip Cop
  • Katy Perry has dropped her new single - Just Jared Jr
  • Is Billy Bush joining the new season of Dancing with the Stars? - Radar
  • Justin Bieber has officially returned to Instagram - Lainey Gossip
  • Ryan Gosling has signed with a new talent agency - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here