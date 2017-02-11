Top Stories
J.K. Rowling Drags Piers Morgan on Twitter for Defending Trump

J.K. Rowling Drags Piers Morgan on Twitter for Defending Trump

Adam Levine &amp; Behati Prinsloo's Daughter Makes Her Public Debut!

Adam Levine & Behati Prinsloo's Daughter Makes Her Public Debut!

Miranda Kerr &amp; Evan Spiegel Are Waiting to Have Sex Until Marriage

Miranda Kerr & Evan Spiegel Are Waiting to Have Sex Until Marriage

The Bachelorette's Robby Hayes Signs Modeling Contract - See His Photos!

The Bachelorette's Robby Hayes Signs Modeling Contract - See His Photos!

Sat, 11 February 2017 at 4:54 pm

Nick Gordon Pays Tribute to Whitney Houston Five Years After Her Death

Nick Gordon Pays Tribute to Whitney Houston Five Years After Her Death

Nick Gordon, who was raised by Whitney Houston from age 12 until her death in 2012, is paying tribute to the late singer five years after she passed away.

The 26-year-old posted a throwback photo of himself and Whitney with her late daughter Bobbi Kristina Brown, who he dated until she tragically died in July 2015 after six months in a medically induced coma.

“Can’t believe it’s been 5years.. I miss you. I know you and Kriss are enjoying each other up there. RIH,” Nick captioned the photo.

RIH is an abbreviation for “rest in heaven.”
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Bobbi Kristina Brown, Nick Gordon, Whitney Houston

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Beyonce and Jay Z are set to sit front row at this weekend's Grammy Awards - TMZ
  • Liam Payne and Cheryl Cole did not welcome their baby yet - Gossip Cop
  • Katy Perry has dropped her new single - Just Jared Jr
  • Is Billy Bush joining the new season of Dancing with the Stars? - Radar
  • Justin Bieber has officially returned to Instagram - Lainey Gossip
  • Ryan Gosling has signed with a new talent agency - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here