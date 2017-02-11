Nick Gordon Pays Tribute to Whitney Houston Five Years After Her Death

Nick Gordon, who was raised by Whitney Houston from age 12 until her death in 2012, is paying tribute to the late singer five years after she passed away.

The 26-year-old posted a throwback photo of himself and Whitney with her late daughter Bobbi Kristina Brown, who he dated until she tragically died in July 2015 after six months in a medically induced coma.

“Can’t believe it’s been 5years.. I miss you. I know you and Kriss are enjoying each other up there. RIH,” Nick captioned the photo.

RIH is an abbreviation for “rest in heaven.”