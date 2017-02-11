Top Stories
Sat, 11 February 2017 at 3:26 pm

Nina Dobrev Parties With The Chainsmokers Ahead of the Grammys

Nina Dobrev keeps close to a pal inside The Chainsmokers‘ Pre Grammy Turn Up on Friday night (February 10) in Los Angeles.

The xXx: Return of Xander Cage actress just returned from China, where she was promoting her new flick, to celebrate with the guys, who are up for Best New Artist.

Louis Tomlinson, Jessica Szohr, Chace Crawford, Wiz Khalifa, Big Sean, and more also joined the party.

Guests at the party sipped on a bevy of Absolut Elyx signature cocktails.
