Oscar Isaac Set to Star in World War II Thriller 'The Garbo Network'

Oscar Isaac has officially joined the cast of The Garbo Network.

The 37-year-old Star Wars actor will both star in and serve as a producer for the double agent thriller set during World War II.

The Garbo Network is based on the true story of Juan Pujol Garcia, a double agent who was hired by both the German and the British governments as a spy, even though he had no military training.

The film hollows Juan as he creates a fictional network of spies spread across Europe which becomes a turning point in the war and helps the English deceive the Germans about the invasion of Normandy.