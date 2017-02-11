Top Stories
Adam Levine & Behati Prinsloo's Daughter Makes Her Public Debut!

Miranda Kerr & Evan Spiegel Are Waiting to Have Sex Until Marriage

Jamie Lynn Spears Breaks Silence After Daughter's Accident, Maddie Released from Hospital

Oops! DJ Khaled's Son Puked on Him on the Red Carpet! (Video)

Sat, 11 February 2017 at 6:50 am

Oscar Isaac Set to Star in World War II Thriller 'The Garbo Network'

Oscar Isaac Set to Star in World War II Thriller 'The Garbo Network'

Oscar Isaac has officially joined the cast of The Garbo Network.

The 37-year-old Star Wars actor will both star in and serve as a producer for the double agent thriller set during World War II.

The Garbo Network is based on the true story of Juan Pujol Garcia, a double agent who was hired by both the German and the British governments as a spy, even though he had no military training.

The film hollows Juan as he creates a fictional network of spies spread across Europe which becomes a turning point in the war and helps the English deceive the Germans about the invasion of Normandy.
JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Beyonce and Jay Z are set to sit front row at this weekend's Grammy Awards - TMZ
  • Liam Payne and Cheryl Cole did not welcome their baby yet - Gossip Cop
  • Katy Perry has dropped her new single - Just Jared Jr
  • Is Billy Bush joining the new season of Dancing with the Stars? - Radar
  • Justin Bieber has officially returned to Instagram - Lainey Gossip
  • Ryan Gosling has signed with a new talent agency - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Júlia

    Actually his real name was Joan Pujol Garcia not Juan, he was catalan!

