Sat, 11 February 2017 at 1:03 pm
Pedro Pascal Is Hard at Work on 'Narcos' Season 3 Set!
Pedro Pascal stars on the Netflix series Narcos and he is currently hard at work filming the upcoming third season!
The 41-year-old actor was spotted last week while on set in Cartagena, Colombia. In the scene, his character Javier Pena ran down a suspect and had him arrested.
Pedro took to Instagram that day on set to share a selfie of him and co-star Miguel Angel Silvestre.
Miguel also shared a photo with the caption, “[Being] able to work with good friends is priceless!”
Photos: AKM-GSI Posted to: Narcos, Pedro Pascal
