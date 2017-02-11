Pedro Pascal Is Hard at Work on 'Narcos' Season 3 Set!

Pedro Pascal stars on the Netflix series Narcos and he is currently hard at work filming the upcoming third season!

The 41-year-old actor was spotted last week while on set in Cartagena, Colombia. In the scene, his character Javier Pena ran down a suspect and had him arrested.

Pedro took to Instagram that day on set to share a selfie of him and co-star Miguel Angel Silvestre.

Miguel also shared a photo with the caption, “[Being] able to work with good friends is priceless!”

Que hace @miguelangelsilvestre en #Cartagena??? #NarcosSeason3 #Colombia #Netflix A photo posted by Pedro Pascal (@pascalispunk) on Feb 1, 2017 at 8:34am PST