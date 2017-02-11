Rainey Qualley Sits Front Row at Multiple NYFW Shows

Rainey Qualley looked amazing during New York Fashion Week on Saturday afternoon (February 10).

The singer sat front row at the Creatures of the Wind collection show with Rowan Blanchard, Captain Fantastic star Annalise Basso, and Tavi Gevinson.

Later on, Rainey also stopped by the Dion Lee, in a new look that we love.

Shadowhunters star Emeraude Toubia is also pictured below at the Son Jung Wan show.

