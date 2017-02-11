Top Stories
Sat, 11 February 2017 at 4:54 pm

Rainey Qualley Sits Front Row at Multiple NYFW Shows

Rainey Qualley Sits Front Row at Multiple NYFW Shows

Rainey Qualley looked amazing during New York Fashion Week on Saturday afternoon (February 10).

The singer sat front row at the Creatures of the Wind collection show with Rowan Blanchard, Captain Fantastic star Annalise Basso, and Tavi Gevinson.

Later on, Rainey also stopped by the Dion Lee, in a new look that we love.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Rainey Qualley

Shadowhunters star Emeraude Toubia is also pictured below at the Son Jung Wan show.

If you missed it, check out Rainey‘s newest song, “Sweet Spot”!
rowan blanchard creatures nyfw front row 01
rowan blanchard creatures nyfw front row 02
rowan blanchard creatures nyfw front row 03
rowan blanchard creatures nyfw front row 04
rowan blanchard creatures nyfw front row 05
rowan blanchard creatures nyfw front row 06
rowan blanchard creatures nyfw front row 07
rowan blanchard creatures nyfw front row 08
rowan blanchard creatures nyfw front row 09
rowan blanchard creatures nyfw front row 10
rowan blanchard creatures nyfw front row 11
rowan blanchard creatures nyfw front row 12
rowan blanchard creatures nyfw front row 13

Photos: Getty
