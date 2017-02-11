Top Stories
Samira Wiley & Fiancee Lauren Morelli Attend Christian Siriano's Fashion Show During NYFW

Samira Wiley & Fiancee Lauren Morelli Attend Christian Siriano's Fashion Show During NYFW

Samira Wiley poses for pictures with fiancee Lauren Morelli as they arrive at the Christian Siriano fashion show during New York Fashion Week on Saturday (February 11) at The Plaza Hotel in New York City.

Inside the show, Samira sat next to her Orange is the New Black co-star Danielle Brooks along with Morena Baccarin, Juliette Lewis, Alexa Chung, and Alicia Silverstone.

After the show, designer Christian Siriano posed for pictures with model Coco Rocha backstage.

Coco was also spotted posing with fellow model Karolina Kurkova after Karolina walked in the show.
Photos: Getty
Getty
  • tom

    Is there a uglier model than Coco Rocha?

