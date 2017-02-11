Top Stories
J.K. Rowling Drags Piers Morgan on Twitter for Defending Trump

Adam Levine & Behati Prinsloo's Daughter Makes Her Public Debut!

Miranda Kerr & Evan Spiegel Are Waiting to Have Sex Until Marriage

The Bachelorette's Robby Hayes Signs Modeling Contract - See His Photos!

Sat, 11 February 2017 at 8:12 pm

Stanley Tucci Slams Trump While Premiering 'Final Portrait' at Berlin International Film Festival

Stanley Tucci is speaking out about President Donald Trump‘s alleged plans to cut arts funding.

The 56-year-old actor and director suited up for the premiere and photo call of his latest directing project, Final Portrait, at the 2017 Berlin International Film Festival on Saturday (February 11) in Berlin, Germany.

He was joined by his wife Felicity Blunt as well as the film’s stars Armie Hammer, Geoffrey Rush, and Clemence Poesy.

“I can only imagine with this administration, if they have their way, they would eviscerate the National Endowment for the Arts, which would be devastating on so many levels,” Stanley said at the premiere.

“I don’t think our film can influence the president in any way, shape, or form,” he added. “There, government has always had an ambiguous relationship to the arts in the U.S. … Art should be an intrinsic part of life, but many people don’t see art as an important part of education. This administration may not even see education as important.”

20+ pictures inside of Stanley Tucci, Armie Hammer, and more at the premiere…

Just Jared on Facebook
