Taraji P. Henson & Terrence Howard Arrive in Style for the NAACP Image Awards 2017

Taraji P. Henson strikes a fierce pose as she arrives at the 2017 NAACP Image Awards on Saturday (February 11) at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in Pasadena, Calif.

The 46-year-old Hidden Figures actress was joined on the red carpet by her Empire co-star Terrence Howard and his wife Miranda Pak, Jussie Smollett and his sister Jurnee Smollett-Bell, Gabourey Sidibe, Serayah, and Grace Gealey.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Taraji P Henson

Inside the event, Taraji won Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series for her role as Cookie Lyon on Empire!

10+ pictures inside of the Taraji P Henson and the rest of the Empire cast arriving at the awards show…