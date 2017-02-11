Sat, 11 February 2017 at 3:04 pm
Tarek & Christina El Moussa Reunite for a Public Appearance
- Flip or Flop couple Tarek and Christina El Moussa might not be a couple anymore, but they’re still working together – TMZ
- Whitney Houston‘s bodyguard tells all about Bobbi Kristina‘s death – Radar
- Pretty Little Liars producer picks his favorite scene – Just Jared Jr
- Here is the list of Oscars performers – Lainey Gossip
- Someone exciting is in talks for the Han Solo movie – The Hollywood Reporter
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Posted to: Christina El Moussa, Newsies, Tarek El Moussa
Sponsored Links by ZergNet