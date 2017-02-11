Top Stories
J.K. Rowling Drags Piers Morgan on Twitter for Defending Trump

J.K. Rowling Drags Piers Morgan on Twitter for Defending Trump

Adam Levine &amp; Behati Prinsloo's Daughter Makes Her Public Debut!

Adam Levine & Behati Prinsloo's Daughter Makes Her Public Debut!

Miranda Kerr &amp; Evan Spiegel Are Waiting to Have Sex Until Marriage

Miranda Kerr & Evan Spiegel Are Waiting to Have Sex Until Marriage

The Bachelorette's Robby Hayes Signs Modeling Contract - See His Photos!

The Bachelorette's Robby Hayes Signs Modeling Contract - See His Photos!

Sat, 11 February 2017 at 12:36 pm

The Chainsmokers: Best New Artist of Grammys 2017 Countdown!

The Chainsmokers: Best New Artist of Grammys 2017 Countdown!

Let us formally introduce you to The Chainsmokers – the New York City-based DJ duo up for Best New Artist at this weekend’s 2017 Grammy Awards!

Since breaking out in a major way with their 2014 hit “#Selfie,” the guys – Drew Taggart and Alex Pall – have been on a non-stop trek to superstardom thanks to a steady stream of fantastic EDM singles, from “Kanye” to “Let You Go” to 2015′s “Roses” and “Don’t Let Me Down” with Daya, to most recently, “Closer” featuring Halsey – their first number one single on the Billboard Hot 100, which managed to hold the the top spot for 12 consecutive weeks.

The Chainsmokers are the first artists to have four songs (“Closer” being the fourth) that have topped the Dance/Electronic Songs chart, beating Calvin Harris, who held the previous record with three.

Along with being nominated for Best New Artist, Drew and Alex are up for two other awards at the 2017 Grammys, including Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for “Closer” and Best Dance Recording for “Don’t Let Me Down.”

We’ll be highlighting all the Best New Artist nominees before they go head-to-head at the big show on Sunday (February 12) on CBS. Be sure to tune in – JustJared.com we’ll be live-blogging the entire show as well!


The Chainsmokers – Don’t Let Me Down (feat. Daya)

In the meantime, enjoy more music from The Chainsmokers below…


The Chainsmokers – Closer (feat. Halsey)

The Chainsmokers – Inside Out (feat. Charlee)

The Chainsmokers – All We Know (feat. Phoebe Ryan)

The Chainsmokers – Setting Fires (feat. XYLØ)

The Chainsmokers – Roses (feat. ROZES)

The Chainsmokers – Let You Go (feat. Great Good Fine Ok)

The Chainsmokers – #SELFIE
Just Jared on Facebook
the chainsmokers best new artist of grammys 2017 countdown 01
the chainsmokers best new artist of grammys 2017 countdown 02
the chainsmokers best new artist of grammys 2017 countdown 03
the chainsmokers best new artist of grammys 2017 countdown 04
the chainsmokers best new artist of grammys 2017 countdown 05
the chainsmokers best new artist of grammys 2017 countdown 06
the chainsmokers best new artist of grammys 2017 countdown 07
the chainsmokers best new artist of grammys 2017 countdown 08
the chainsmokers best new artist of grammys 2017 countdown 09
the chainsmokers best new artist of grammys 2017 countdown 10

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2017 Grammys, Alex Pall, Best New Artist of Grammys 2017, Drew Taggart, Music, The Chainsmokers

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Beyonce and Jay Z are set to sit front row at this weekend's Grammy Awards - TMZ
  • Liam Payne and Cheryl Cole did not welcome their baby yet - Gossip Cop
  • Katy Perry has dropped her new single - Just Jared Jr
  • Is Billy Bush joining the new season of Dancing with the Stars? - Radar
  • Justin Bieber has officially returned to Instagram - Lainey Gossip
  • Ryan Gosling has signed with a new talent agency - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here