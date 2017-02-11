The Chainsmokers: Best New Artist of Grammys 2017 Countdown!

Let us formally introduce you to The Chainsmokers – the New York City-based DJ duo up for Best New Artist at this weekend’s 2017 Grammy Awards!

Since breaking out in a major way with their 2014 hit “#Selfie,” the guys – Drew Taggart and Alex Pall – have been on a non-stop trek to superstardom thanks to a steady stream of fantastic EDM singles, from “Kanye” to “Let You Go” to 2015′s “Roses” and “Don’t Let Me Down” with Daya, to most recently, “Closer” featuring Halsey – their first number one single on the Billboard Hot 100, which managed to hold the the top spot for 12 consecutive weeks.

The Chainsmokers are the first artists to have four songs (“Closer” being the fourth) that have topped the Dance/Electronic Songs chart, beating Calvin Harris, who held the previous record with three.

Along with being nominated for Best New Artist, Drew and Alex are up for two other awards at the 2017 Grammys, including Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for “Closer” and Best Dance Recording for “Don’t Let Me Down.”

We’ll be highlighting all the Best New Artist nominees before they go head-to-head at the big show on Sunday (February 12) on CBS. Be sure to tune in – JustJared.com we’ll be live-blogging the entire show as well!



The Chainsmokers – Don’t Let Me Down (feat. Daya)

In the meantime, enjoy more music from The Chainsmokers below…



The Chainsmokers – Closer (feat. Halsey)



The Chainsmokers – Inside Out (feat. Charlee)



The Chainsmokers – All We Know (feat. Phoebe Ryan)



The Chainsmokers – Setting Fires (feat. XYLØ)



The Chainsmokers – Roses (feat. ROZES)



The Chainsmokers – Let You Go (feat. Great Good Fine Ok)



The Chainsmokers – #SELFIE