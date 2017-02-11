Top Stories
J.K. Rowling Drags Piers Morgan on Twitter for Defending Trump

Adam Levine & Behati Prinsloo's Daughter Makes Her Public Debut!

Miranda Kerr & Evan Spiegel Are Waiting to Have Sex Until Marriage

The Bachelorette's Robby Hayes Signs Modeling Contract - See His Photos!

Sat, 11 February 2017 at 1:43 pm

Tiffany Trump Sits Front Row at NYFW with Boyfriend & Mom

Tiffany Trump sits in the front row while attending the Taoray Wang fashion show held during New York Fashion Week on Saturday (February 11) at Gallery 1, Skylight Clarkson Sq in New York City.

The 23-year-old daughter of President Trump was joined at the event by her mom Marla Maples and her longtime boyfriend Ross Mechanic.

“I think Tao‘s aesthetic is just unparalleled. She puts so much effort into the slightest detail,” Tiffany told THR at the show.

Chinese designer Taoray Wang created the outfit that Tiffany wore at her father’s inauguration last month.

