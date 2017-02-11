Uzo Aduba & Laverne Cox Rep 'OITNB' at NAACP Image Awards

Uzo Aduba and Laverne Cox looked stunning in head-to-toe black at the 2017 NAACP Image Awards!

The Orange Is the New Black actresses stepped out for the event held at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on Saturday (February 11) in Pasadena, Calif.

Uzo is nominated for Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series for her work on the Netflix show, and Laverne is up for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series.

They were joined at award show by Regina King, Niecy Nash, and Issa Rae.

“This weekend I am so excited to be a presenter at the #Grammys,” Laverne shared on Instagram. “It’s my first time going. Red carpet realness continues for me over the weekend at the @naacpimageawards. I am so honored to be an #ImageAwards nominee for the 3rd year in a row. Thank you #NAACP and for all you do. @doubtcbs premieres next Wednesday at 10pm on #CBS #TransIsBeautiful #StandwithGavin.”

FYI: Uzo is wearing a Cinq a Sept dress, Stuart Weitzman shoes, Fernando George jewelry, and a Tyler Alexander clutch. Laverne is wearing a Marc Bouwer dress, Stuart Weitzman heels, and Kimberly McDonald jewelry. Issa is wearing John Hardy, Narcisa Pheres jewelry, and an Edie Parker clutch.