Viola Davis Is an Early Winner at NAACP Image Awards 2017!

Viola Davis gives her acceptance speech on stage at the 2017 NAACP Image Awards‘ non-televised ceremony on Friday night (February 10) at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in Pasedena, Calif.

The Oscar-nominated actress won the award for Outstanding Supporting Actress for her work in the movie Fences.

Other stars who won at the event were The People v. O.J. Simpson‘s Courtney B. Vance, The Daily Show‘s Trevor Noah, Black-ish‘s Marsai Martin, and Power‘s Naturi Naughton.

More celebs who stepped out for the show included Aisha Tyler, Anika Noni Rose, Jussie Smollett, Serayah, and Sterling K. Brown.