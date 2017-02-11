Whitney Port & Lauren Conrad Are Pregnant at the Same Time!

Whitney Port is keeping her baby bump totally under wraps for now!

The 31-year-old designer and former The Hills star was spotted keeping covered up while heading into LAX airport on Friday (February 10) in Los Angeles.

Whitney, who just announced she was pregnant the day before, was joined by her husband Tim Rosenman.

Her pregnancy announcement comes just over a month after her former co-star Lauren Conrad‘s own pregnancy news!

Although the girlfriends haven’t spoken out about their perfectly timed pregnancies, we have a feeling that the babies are going to be the best of friends!