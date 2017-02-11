Top Stories
Adam Levine &amp; Behati Prinsloo's Daughter Makes Her Public Debut!

Adam Levine & Behati Prinsloo's Daughter Makes Her Public Debut!

Miranda Kerr &amp; Evan Spiegel Are Waiting to Have Sex Until Marriage

Miranda Kerr & Evan Spiegel Are Waiting to Have Sex Until Marriage

Jamie Lynn Spears Breaks Silence After Daughter's Accident, Maddie Released from Hospital

Jamie Lynn Spears Breaks Silence After Daughter's Accident, Maddie Released from Hospital

Oops! DJ Khaled's Son Puked on Him on the Red Carpet! (Video)

Oops! DJ Khaled's Son Puked on Him on the Red Carpet! (Video)

Sat, 11 February 2017 at 9:00 am

Whitney Port & Lauren Conrad Are Pregnant at the Same Time!

Whitney Port & Lauren Conrad Are Pregnant at the Same Time!

Whitney Port is keeping her baby bump totally under wraps for now!

The 31-year-old designer and former The Hills star was spotted keeping covered up while heading into LAX airport on Friday (February 10) in Los Angeles.

Whitney, who just announced she was pregnant the day before, was joined by her husband Tim Rosenman.

Her pregnancy announcement comes just over a month after her former co-star Lauren Conrad‘s own pregnancy news!

Although the girlfriends haven’t spoken out about their perfectly timed pregnancies, we have a feeling that the babies are going to be the best of friends!

Just Jared on Facebook
whitney port catches a flight after making pregnancy announcement 01
whitney port catches a flight after making pregnancy announcement 02
whitney port catches a flight after making pregnancy announcement 03
whitney port catches a flight after making pregnancy announcement 04
whitney port catches a flight after making pregnancy announcement 05
whitney port catches a flight after making pregnancy announcement 06

Photos: FameFlyNet Pictures
Posted to: Pregnant Celebrities, Tim Rosenman, Whitney Port

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Beyonce and Jay Z are set to sit front row at this weekend's Grammy Awards - TMZ
  • Liam Payne and Cheryl Cole did not welcome their baby yet - Gossip Cop
  • Katy Perry has dropped her new single - Just Jared Jr
  • Is Billy Bush joining the new season of Dancing with the Stars? - Radar
  • Justin Bieber has officially returned to Instagram - Lainey Gossip
  • Ryan Gosling has signed with a new talent agency - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here