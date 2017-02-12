2Chainz Doesn't Remember The Bachelor's Corinne Olympios Being in His Music Video

2Chainz doesn’t seem to recognize The Bachelor contestant Corinne Olympios, who appeared in his 2011 video “Zip & A Double Cup.”

The 39-year-old rapper was asked about her during a red carpet interview at the 2017 Grammy Awards held at the Staples Center on Sunday (February 12) in Los Angeles.

“Nah, what was she doing?” 2Chainz asked E!’s Giuliana Rancic. “Was she OK? She was feeling good. When I do videos, I try to be professional…I don’t try to mingle. It’s good see that she’s becoming successful.”

In case you haven’t seen it, watch Corinne in the video below!



2Chainz – “Zip & A Double Cup”