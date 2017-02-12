Top Stories
Sun, 12 February 2017 at 10:14 pm

Adele Grammys 2017 - Celebs React to Stopping Performance

Adele Grammys 2017 - Celebs React to Stopping Performance

Adele is getting a ton of support for stopping the song in the middle of her tribute to George Michael on stage at the 2017 Grammys.

The 28-year-old singer was belting out “Fastlove” when something went awry and she asked to start over.

Stars like Bette Midler, Jennifer Nettles, Laura Marano, and more took to social media to say how much they respect Adele for wanting to get it right for the late singer.

Check out celeb reactions to Adele‘s snafu below:

