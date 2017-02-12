Adele Grammys 2017 - Celebs React to Stopping Performance

Adele is getting a ton of support for stopping the song in the middle of her tribute to George Michael on stage at the 2017 Grammys.

The 28-year-old singer was belting out “Fastlove” when something went awry and she asked to start over.

Stars like Bette Midler, Jennifer Nettles, Laura Marano, and more took to social media to say how much they respect Adele for wanting to get it right for the late singer.

Check out celeb reactions to Adele‘s snafu below:

#Adele taught us a all a great lesson just now. If it's not right? START OVER AND NAIL IT! And she did. Love you, girl. — Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) February 13, 2017

Brava @Adele for being real and and beautiful, powerful singer offering a gorgeous opening and powerful tribute to @GeorgeMichael — Jennifer Nettles (@JenniferNettles) February 13, 2017

Fuck yeah Adele, you start over baby#GRAMMYs 🎉🎉🎉 — Spencer Sutherland (@Spencermusic1) February 13, 2017

Feeling for Adele so hard right now…I think she ROCKED it ❤️❤️ — Laura Marano (@lauramarano) February 13, 2017