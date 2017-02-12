Top Stories
Grammys 2017 - All the Stars, Photos, & Video Right Here!

Pregnant Beyoncé Bares Baby Bump for Grammys 2017 Performance - Watch Now!

Sun, 12 February 2017 at 9:59 pm

Adele Stops George Michael Grammys Tribute, Asks to Start Again (Video)

Adele surprised the crowd at the 2017 Grammy Awards by giving a tribute performance for George Michael and she stopped the song midway through and asked to start again.

The 28-year-old singer was clearly not happy with her performance and dropped the F-bomb before cutting off the musicians.

“I know it’s live TV, I’m sorry. I can’t do it again like last year. I’m sorry for swearing and I’m sorry for starting again. Can we please start it again? I’m sorry, I can’t mess this up for him,” Adele said. “I’m sorry. I can’t. I’m sorry for swearing.”

Adele was performing George‘s classic song “Fastlove” during the tribute. Watch the moment below!

FYI: Adele is wearing Givenchy Haute Couture dress.
