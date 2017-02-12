Adele Wins Grammys' Song of the Year, Co-Writer Gets Cut Off & Crowd Boos

Adele appears on stage to accept the award for Song of the Year at the 2017 Grammy Awards held at the Staples Center on Sunday (February 12) in Los Angeles.

The 28-year-old singer won the award for her song “Hello” and when she tried to give co-writer Greg Kurstin a moment to speak, he was cut off by the music and the audience booed.

During her speech, Adele once again apologized for cursing and stopping the show while performing a tribute to George Michael earlier in the night.

“First of all, I really do apologize for swearing,” Adele said. “I’m really sorry if I offended anyone, anywhere.”