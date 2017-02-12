Top Stories
Grammys 2017 - All the Stars, Photos, &amp; Video Right Here!

Grammys 2017 - All the Stars, Photos, & Video Right Here!

Pregnant Beyonc&eacute; Bares Baby Bump for Grammys 2017 Performance - Watch Now!

Pregnant Beyoncé Bares Baby Bump for Grammys 2017 Performance - Watch Now!

BAFTAs 2017 - Complete Award Show Coverage Here!

BAFTAs 2017 - Complete Award Show Coverage Here!

Kylie Jenner's Hair Doesn't Look Like This Anymore!

Kylie Jenner's Hair Doesn't Look Like This Anymore!

Sun, 12 February 2017 at 10:59 pm

Adele Wins Grammys' Song of the Year, Co-Writer Gets Cut Off & Crowd Boos

Adele Wins Grammys' Song of the Year, Co-Writer Gets Cut Off & Crowd Boos

Adele appears on stage to accept the award for Song of the Year at the 2017 Grammy Awards held at the Staples Center on Sunday (February 12) in Los Angeles.

The 28-year-old singer won the award for her song “Hello” and when she tried to give co-writer Greg Kurstin a moment to speak, he was cut off by the music and the audience booed.

During her speech, Adele once again apologized for cursing and stopping the show while performing a tribute to George Michael earlier in the night.

“First of all, I really do apologize for swearing,” Adele said. “I’m really sorry if I offended anyone, anywhere.”
Just Jared on Facebook
adele wins song of the year grammys 2017 01
adele wins song of the year grammys 2017 02
adele wins song of the year grammys 2017 03
adele wins song of the year grammys 2017 04
adele wins song of the year grammys 2017 05

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2017 Grammys, Adele, Grammys, Greg Kurstin

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • George Clooney steps out after news of Amal's pregnancy was announced - TMZ
  • Big Sean thanks Kanye West for all his support - Gossip Cop
  • Cole Sprouse is opening up about his past Disney days - Just Jared Jr
  • Jamie Lynn Spears steps out with her daughter Maddie after being released from the hospital - Radar
  • John Legend will be performing at the upcoming Oscars - Lainey Gossip
  • Michelle Williams reveals who's she's bringing to the Oscars as her date - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here