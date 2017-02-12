Adele's Grammys 2017 Performance Video of 'Hello' - Watch Now!

Adele looks amazing on stage while opening the show with a performance of “Hello” at the 2017 Grammy Awards held at the Staples Center on Sunday (February 12) in Los Angeles.

The 28-year-old singer has already won two awards tonight – Best Pop Vocal Album and Best Pop Solo Performance for “Hello.”

Adele is also nominated for Album of the Year, Record of the Year, and Song of the Year.

FYI: Adele is wearing a Givenchy Haute Couture dress and XIV Karats jewels.

