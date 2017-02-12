Top Stories
Grammys 2017 - All the Stars, Photos, & Video Right Here!

Pregnant Beyoncé Bares Baby Bump for Grammys 2017 Performance - Watch Now!

BAFTAs 2017 - Complete Award Show Coverage Here!

Kylie Jenner's Hair Doesn't Look Like This Anymore!

Sun, 12 February 2017 at 8:35 pm

Adele's Grammys 2017 Performance Video of 'Hello' - Watch Now!

Adele looks amazing on stage while opening the show with a performance of “Hello” at the 2017 Grammy Awards held at the Staples Center on Sunday (February 12) in Los Angeles.

The 28-year-old singer has already won two awards tonight – Best Pop Vocal Album and Best Pop Solo Performance for “Hello.”

Adele is also nominated for Album of the Year, Record of the Year, and Song of the Year.

Make sure to see the photos of Adele walking the red carpet earlier in the night.

FYI: Adele is wearing a Givenchy Haute Couture dress and XIV Karats jewels.

10+ pictures inside of Adele performing at the Grammys…

Photos: Getty
