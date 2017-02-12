Top Stories
Sun, 12 February 2017 at 1:53 pm

Al Jarreau Dead - Grammy-Winning Jazz Singer Dies at 76

Al Jarreau Dead - Grammy-Winning Jazz Singer Dies at 76

Such sad news – Al Jarreau has passed away just days after announcing that he would be retiring after a long 50-year career in music.

The seven-time Grammy-winning jazz singer died on Sunday morning (February 12) at the age of 76.

Last week, Al was admitted to the hospital in Los Angeles for exhaustion and his team announced that all of his remaining tour dates would be canceled. His team updated his fans and said he was recovering and had even been singing to the nurses.

Al‘s website has a message that says he passed away in the hospital, but no details on the death have been released yet.

We send our thoughts and condolences to Al‘s loved ones during this difficult time.
