Sun, 12 February 2017 at 3:59 pm

Amy Adams & Aaron Taylor-Johnson Bring 'Nocturnal Animals' to BAFTAs 2017

Amy Adams & Aaron Taylor-Johnson Bring 'Nocturnal Animals' to BAFTAs 2017

Nocturnal Animals is up for nine awards at the BAFTAs!

The film’s stars Amy Adams and Aaron Taylor-Johnson stepped out at the award ceremony on Sunday (February 12) held at Royal Albert Hall in London, England.

Aaron was also joined by his wife Sam Taylor-Johnson.

Nocturnal Animals‘ nominations include Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Original Music, Best Editing, Best Production Design, Best Cinematography and Best Make Up & Hair.

Amy is also up for Best Actress for her role in the film while Aaron is up for Best Supporting Actor.

FYI: Amy is wearing a Tom Ford gown, Jimmy Choo shoes, David Webb jewelry and carrying a Tom Ford clutch. Aaron is also wearing Tom Ford.
