Andrew Garfield & Eddie Redmayne Are Matching in White at BAFTAs 2017!

Andrew Garfield and Eddie Redmayne probably didn’t coordinate their outfits for the 2017 EE British Academy Film Awards, but they both wore white tuxedo jackets with black pants and totally matched!

The hot actors walked the red carpet at the event on Sunday (February 12) at Royal Albert Hall in London, England.

Andrew is nominated tonight for Best Leading Actor for his work in the movie Hacksaw Ridge.

Eddie, who will be presenting at the awards show, was joined by his wife Hannah.

FYI: Hannah is wearing an Alexander McQueen dress.