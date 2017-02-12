Anya Taylor-Joy, Daisy Ridley & Sophie Turner Get Glam for BAFTAs 2017

Anya Taylor-Joy totally looks like a rising star on the 2017 BAFTAs red carpet!

The 20-year-old actress stepped out at the award ceremony on Sunday (February 12) held at Royal Albert Hall in London, England.

She was joined on the carpet by Daisy Ridley, Sophie Turner, Ella Purnell and George MacKay.

During the show, Anya is nominated for the Rising Star Award, while Daisy and Sophie will both be taking the stage to present awards.

FYI: Anya is wearing Gucci. Daisy is wearing a Roland Mouret dress, Jimmy Choo shoes, Cartier jewelry and carrying a Jimmy Choo clutch. Sophie is wearing a Louis Vuitton gown. Ella is wearing Miu Miu.