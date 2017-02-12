BAFTAs 2017 - Full List of Presenters Here!
The day of the 2017 BAFTAs has arrived and we cannot wait for the show to begin later today!
While there are no confirmed performances, there are a ton of stars set to take the stage to present awards.
Everyone from Jamie Dornan and Eddie Redmayne, to Sophie Turner and Daisy Ridley, will be handing out accolades.
In case you missed it, check out the full list of nominations!
Hosted by Stephen Fry, the 2017 BAFTAs air live from the Royal Albert Hall in London TODAY, February 12.
Click inside to see the full list of 2017 BAFTAs presenters…
Andrea Riseborough
Bryce Dallas Howard
Carmen Ejogo
Daisy Ridley
Eddie Redmayne
Ella Purnell
Ewen Bremner
Felicity Jones
George MacKay
Holliday Grainger
Isabelle Huppert
Jamie Dornan
Julia Stiles
Lin Manuel Miranda
Luke Evans
Sir Mark Rylance
Noel Clarke
Noomi Rapace
Penelope Cruz
Rafe Spall
Riz Ahmed
Russell Tovey
Simon Pegg
Sophie Turner
Stanley Tucci
Thandie Newton