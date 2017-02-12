BAFTAs 2017 - Full List of Presenters Here!

The day of the 2017 BAFTAs has arrived and we cannot wait for the show to begin later today!

While there are no confirmed performances, there are a ton of stars set to take the stage to present awards.

Everyone from Jamie Dornan and Eddie Redmayne, to Sophie Turner and Daisy Ridley, will be handing out accolades.

In case you missed it, check out the full list of nominations!

Hosted by Stephen Fry, the 2017 BAFTAs air live from the Royal Albert Hall in London TODAY, February 12.

Be sure to check JustJared.com for tons of photos from the event!

Click inside to see the full list of 2017 BAFTAs presenters…

Andrea Riseborough

Bryce Dallas Howard

Carmen Ejogo

Daisy Ridley

Eddie Redmayne

Ella Purnell

Ewen Bremner

Felicity Jones

George MacKay

Holliday Grainger

Isabelle Huppert

Jamie Dornan

Julia Stiles

Lin Manuel Miranda

Luke Evans

Sir Mark Rylance

Noel Clarke

Noomi Rapace

Penelope Cruz

Rafe Spall

Riz Ahmed

Russell Tovey

Simon Pegg

Sophie Turner

Stanley Tucci

Thandie Newton