Grammys 2017 - All the Stars, Photos, & Video Right Here!

Frank Ocean Calls Taylor Swift's Grammy Win Over Kendrick Lamar 'Faulty'

BAFTAs 2017 - Complete Award Show Coverage Here!

Kylie Jenner's Hair Doesn't Look Like This Anymore!

Sun, 12 February 2017 at 12:00 pm

BAFTAs 2017 - Watch Red Carpet Live Stream Video!

The red carpet will kick off soon for the 2017 British Academy Film Awards and we have the live stream video available for you right here!

One again hosted by Stephen Fry, the event will honor the best in film over the past year.

In case you missed them, check out the full list of nominees, as well as the list of presenters!

Be sure to keep checking back to JustJared.com for all the best coverage of the carpet, show, and of course, after-parties!

The 2017 BAFTAs air live from the Royal Albert Hall in London TODAY, February 12.

To watch the red carpet live stream video, head over to Bafta.org/film.
Photos: BAFTA
Posted to: 2017 BAFTAs, BAFTAs

