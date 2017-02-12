Beyonce Could Make Grammys History Tonight If She Wins

Beyonce may break records if she wins big at tonight’s 2017 Grammy Awards!

The 35-year-old pregnant entertainer, who is set to perform during the telecast, is up for nine awards, including Album of the Year, Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best Music Video.

She’s received a total of 62 Grammy nominations over the course of her career, which is more than any other female artist.

Bey‘s won 20 of those, and if she takes home eight tonight, she could become the most awarded female artist in history with 28 wins.

Country singer Alison Krauss currently holds the record with 27.

Make sure to tune in for the Grammys, hosted by James Corden, TONIGHT at 8/7c on CBS!