Grammys 2017 - All the Stars, Photos, & Video Right Here!

Pregnant Beyoncé Bares Baby Bump for Grammys 2017 Performance - Watch Now!

Sun, 12 February 2017 at 9:24 pm

Beyonce Grammys 2017: Celebs & Fans React to Performance!

Beyonce is breaking the Internet once again – this time at the 2017 Grammys!

The 35-year-old entertainer took the stage looking like the goddess she is and performed “Love Drought” and “Sandcastles.”

In case you missed it, watch her performance right now!

Of course, both celebs and fans immediately took to social media to gush over Bey‘s baby bump and killer vocals.

Stars like Anna Kendrick and Mindy Kaling reacted. Check out some below:

Click inside to see more celeb and fan reactions to Beyonce’s Grammys performance…

Beyoncé invented music

— Sam Lansky (@samlansky) February 13, 2017
Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2017 Grammys, Beyonce Knowles, Grammys

