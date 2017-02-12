Beyonce Grammys 2017: Celebs & Fans React to Performance!

Beyonce is breaking the Internet once again – this time at the 2017 Grammys!

The 35-year-old entertainer took the stage looking like the goddess she is and performed “Love Drought” and “Sandcastles.”

In case you missed it, watch her performance right now!

Of course, both celebs and fans immediately took to social media to gush over Bey‘s baby bump and killer vocals.

Stars like Anna Kendrick and Mindy Kaling reacted. Check out some below:

…..wait… I get the end of The OA now. #Beyonce #Grammys — Anna Kendrick (@AnnaKendrick47) February 13, 2017

WE ARE SO BLESSED TO LIVE IN THE ERA OF BEYONCÉ GISELLE KNOWLES CARTER. WE ARE NOT WORTHY — farwz (@farwzz) February 13, 2017

Beyoncé about to snatch the world wow — Young Durant (@A_Geechi) February 13, 2017

BEYONCÉ'S VISUALS NEVER DISAPPOINT — ebon (@tyriquex) February 13, 2017

to be fair Beyoncé is always 40% hologram in general — Marc (@MarcSnetiker) February 13, 2017

Beyoncé wtf is this show I'm tripping — Cole Galotti (@TheColeGalotti) February 13, 2017

BEYONCÉ IS PREGNANT WITH tWINS AND STILL KILLING IT WTF — Tælyn (@TaeBrooks) February 13, 2017

only beyonce can defy gravity — erin (@erin_agent) February 13, 2017

Did all of us just take mushrooms or is this just the #Beyonce actual intro.#TheGrammys — Derek Peth (@PethDerek) February 13, 2017

Beyoncé titties looking like McDouble buns — EverybodyHatesBdell (@Bdell1014) February 13, 2017

Did Beyoncé just start a religion? Do I have to go door-to-door now? #Grammys — Aaron Fullerton (@AaronFullerton) February 13, 2017

Beyoncé just impregnated me — Taylor Trudon (@taylortrudon) February 13, 2017

What is happening with @Beyonce at the Grammys?!? Where I am it's Monday afternoon 🙄 — Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) February 13, 2017