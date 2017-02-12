Beyonce: 'Love Drought' Stream, Lyrics & Download - Listen Now!

Beyonce is rumored to be singing her song “Love Drought” tonight at the Grammys, so here is all the info you need on the song!

The track is featured on Bey‘s Grammy-nominated album Lemonade and she co-wrote the song with Ingrid Burley and Mike Dean.

The media speculated that the lyrics to the song were about Bey‘s relationship with Jay Z, but Ingrid confirmed last year that this was not true. She says it’s actually a “metaphor about music.”

