Top Stories
Grammys 2017 - All the Stars, Photos, &amp; Video Right Here!

Grammys 2017 - All the Stars, Photos, & Video Right Here!

Grammys Seating Chart 2017: See Where the Stars Are Sitting!

Grammys Seating Chart 2017: See Where the Stars Are Sitting!

BAFTAs 2017 - Complete Award Show Coverage Here!

BAFTAs 2017 - Complete Award Show Coverage Here!

Kylie Jenner's Hair Doesn't Look Like This Anymore!

Kylie Jenner's Hair Doesn't Look Like This Anymore!

Sun, 12 February 2017 at 5:50 pm

Beyonce: 'Love Drought' Stream, Lyrics & Download - Listen Now!

Beyonce: 'Love Drought' Stream, Lyrics & Download - Listen Now!

Beyonce is rumored to be singing her song “Love Drought” tonight at the Grammys, so here is all the info you need on the song!

The track is featured on Bey‘s Grammy-nominated album Lemonade and she co-wrote the song with Ingrid Burley and Mike Dean.

The media speculated that the lyrics to the song were about Bey‘s relationship with Jay Z, but Ingrid confirmed last year that this was not true. She says it’s actually a “metaphor about music.”

Stream a clip of the song below and download it now on iTunes!

Click inside to read the lyrics to the song…

Just Jared on Facebook
Posted to: Beyonce Knowles, Music

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • George Clooney steps out after news of Amal's pregnancy was announced - TMZ
  • Big Sean thanks Kanye West for all his support - Gossip Cop
  • Cole Sprouse is opening up about his past Disney days - Just Jared Jr
  • Jamie Lynn Spears steps out with her daughter Maddie after being released from the hospital - Radar
  • John Legend will be performing at the upcoming Oscars - Lainey Gossip
  • Michelle Williams reveals who's she's bringing to the Oscars as her date - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here