Beyonce: 'Sandcastles' Stream, Lyrics & Download - Listen Now!

Beyonce is rumored to be singing her song “Sandcastles” tonight at the Grammys, so here is the stream and download link for the ballad!

The 35-year-old singer is pregnant with twins and she’s definitely going to be slowing it down for her performance this evening. The other song she’s rumored to sing is “Love Drought,” another slow one.

“Sandcastles” is featured on Bey‘s Grammy-nominated album Lemonade, which is up for Album of the Year tonight. She co-wrote the song with Vincent Berry II, Malik Yusef, and Midian Mathers.

Stream a clip of the song below

